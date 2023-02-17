CM.com plots ‘significant’ global expansion

The customer engagement and ticketing platform has announced new deals with Ibiza nightclub Amnesia and Alchemy Project partner TixBox

Customer engagement and ticketing platform CM.com has marked the start of its “significant” global expansion by inking new deals with iconic Ibiza nightclub Amnesia and TixBox.

Netherlands-founded CM.com will act as Amnesia’s primary online ticketing partner and will also provide the venue with its customer service and marketing software, in a deal that represents CM.com’s ticketing business’ first venture into the Balearics and wider Spanish market.

“We’re delighted to enter this partnership with CM.com, allowing us to optimise our customer’s ticketing experience,” says Amnesia Ibiza partner Sergi Blaya. “We look forward to innovating with them by introducing crypto payment with our partner KlubCoin and using their marketing suite to create new ways of engaging with our online customers.”

CM.com has also entered into a new multi-year deal with TixBox, the ticketing partner for Alchemy Project, the leading entertainment and event management agency in the MENA region. ​​As part of the strategic deal, all events running through TixBox will use enhanced integrated systems and solutions for customers powered by CM.com on their website and app.

“We’re thrilled to be kicking off 2023 as we mean to go on, announcing two deals which represent the start of a significant global expansion for CM.com within our live division”

Since the partnership launched in October 2022, CM.com has already supported TixBox for a host of events, including 31 during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Artists performing included Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, J Balvin, Akon, Tamer Hosny, Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, Artbat, Timmy Trumpet, Oliver Heldens, Camelphat, Claptone, Major Lazer, Alesso and more.

Both the Amnesia and TixBox deals were facilitated via CM.com’s London ticketing division, which launched in 2021 and marked the division’s first expansion outside of the Benelux region, where clients include Lowlands Festival and the Dutch Grand Prix.

CM.com’s music & live team is led by former Eventbrite Europe head of music Paul Everett.

“After launching 18 months ago and delivering significant growth in 2022, we’re thrilled to be kicking off 2023 as we mean to go on, announcing two deals which represent the start of a significant global expansion for CM.com within our live division,” says Everett. “Amnesia and TixBox are both internationally recognised brands, leaders in their respective fields and like us, progressive in approach. We are proud to be partnering with them long term to provide our innovative suite of solutions, ensuring their attendees can enjoy the very best customer experience possible.”

