news

Beyoncé announces 2023 Renaissance world tour

The 41-date tour will visit stadiums in Europe, North America and the UK between May and September this year

By Lisa Henderson on 01 Feb 2023

Beyoncé will return to the road for her first tour in seven years

Beyoncé will return to the road for her first tour in seven years


image © Carlijn Jacobs

Beyoncé has announced her first tour in seven years: the Renaissance World Tour 2023.

The hugely anticipated outing will kick off on 10 May at Stockholm’s Friends Arena before working its way through stadiums in Europe and the UK over the course of this spring and summer.

The tour’s North American leg starts on 7 July in Toronto and continues through to the autumn before concluding on 27 September at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The 41-date tour also includes an extensive run of UK dates, including London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29 and 30 May and Cardiff, Edinburgh and Sunderland set for 17 May, 20 May and 23 May respectively.

The new outing, in support of Beyoncé’s latest album ‘Rennaisance’, is produced by her management, production, entertainment company and record label, Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation.

The 41-year-old’s last tour was 2016’s Formation world tour. That show, in support of her sixth album ‘Lemonade’, saw her perform in Sunderland, Cardiff, London, Manchester and Glasgow, totalling over 300,000 tickets in the UK alone.

Renaissance World Tour dates:

EUROPE

May 10, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Friends Arena

May 14, 2023 – Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murrayfield Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 26, 2023 – Paris, FR – Stade de France

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June 08, 2023 – Barcelona, ES – Olympic Stadium

June 11, 2023 – Marseille, FR – Orange Velodrome

June 15, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Rhein Energie Stadion
June 17, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff Arena

June 21, 2023 – Hamburg, DE – Volksparkstadion

June 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park

June 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy

NORTH AMERICA

July 8, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 12, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 – Louisville, KY – L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 20, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field Stadium

July 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

July 29, 2023 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

Aug. 03, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 05, 2023 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug. 09, 2023 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 13, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

Sept. 18, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21, 2023 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23, 2023 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome

 

Comments are closed.

