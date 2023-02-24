Ben Lovett’s TVG acquires US venue Saturn

The Birmingham, Alabama venue's Brian Teasley has also joined TVG as senior operations manager for Huntsville Venue Group

Ben Lovett’s TVG Hospitality has confirmed the acquisition of Birmingham, Alabama live music venue, Saturn.

The 500-cap venue has welcomed artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Pussy Riot, Japanese Breakfast, Earl Sweatshirt, Animal Collective, Vince Staples, Waxahatchee, Beach House and Big Boi since opening in 2015.

In addition, Saturn’s Brian Teasley has joined TVG as senior operations manager for Huntsville Venue Group (HVG).

“I believe that having great music venues is a genuine cultural determinant for the quality of life in any city,” says Teasley. “I sincerely can’t think of a better example of a group bringing so much positive energy to a community than what HVG has accomplished in Huntsville.

“It has never been lost on me that we are ambassadors for the communities in which we exist and we are here to enrich the lives of the people who come into our spaces. Our mission at Saturn has always been to bring artists and patrons together in the best environment possible and I am incredibly excited to go even further on this journey with the HVG team.”

“The work that Brian Teasley has done for the underground music scene in Alabama has reverberated throughout the country”

The acquisition is the latest project for TVG in the US, following the opening of Huntsville’s 8,000-cap Orion Amphitheater last May.

“Throughout the years, the work that Brian Teasley has done for the underground music scene in Alabama has reverberated throughout the country,” says HVG MD Ryan Murphy. “Any project and venue that he has been part of has always been steeped with a reputation that puts tremendous emphasis on the artist experience, not cutting corners and always doing the right thing to make sure everyone has the best experience possible.

“For the last five years, Saturn has been the ‘must play’ venue of its size in Alabama and I couldn’t be prouder to be joining forces with Brian and the Saturn to do great things for music in this state.”

TVG, which was founded by Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett and his brother Greg Lovett, announced the appointment of Jayne Davis as chief operating officer and Katie Millar as general manager of the Orion Amphitheater last month.

Additional projects are also underway in Washington DC, Nashville, Detroit and Austin. In the UK, TVG operates grassroots venues Omeara, Lafayette and partners with The Social.

