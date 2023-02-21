Bastille, Clean Bandit to headline new UK festival

Hideaway (cap. 20,000) will be the first-ever festival to take place at the Crix, a grade two listed building with 51.5 acres of gardens and parkland

Bastille and Clean Bandit are set to headline a new 20,000-capacity festival in Essex, UK.

Hideaway will be the first-ever festival to take place at the Crix, a grade two listed building with 51.5 acres of gardens and parkland.

James Bay, Texas, Ella Henderson, Lucy Spraggan, Freya Ridings and Jake Bugg are also slated to perform at the family-friendly event, taking place between 4 and 6 August 2023.

The boutique festival is promoted by Roy Trickett, a co-founder of Norwich’s Sundown Festival (now owned by ULive). A longtime promoter in the southeast of England, Trickett has also organised concerts at Hylands Park, Sandringham, Broadlands and Gatcombe Park.

“We’re very proud to be hosting the first-ever music festival in this unique space”

“Everyone on the Hideaway team is so excited to bring this family-friendly, boutique festival to Chelmsford,” says Trickett.

“Headliners have all been hand-selected for their unmissable performances and the venue provides a perfect escape in a central Essex location. We’re very proud to be hosting the first-ever music festival in this unique space – and have a few surprises in store for our festival guests!”

In addition to live music, festivalgoers can expect a vintage funfair, excellent street food options, woodland DJ sets, art installations and glamping facilities for those wishing to stay on site.

