We’re thrilled with how the Alia Dann Swift Bursary has been received

Last year was the first year of ASM Global’s partnership with ILMC on the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme, and we’re thrilled with how it has been received. In 2022, our senior team was on hand to meet with the scheme’s 30 talented, young executives, each well on their way to forging exciting and forward-thinking careers in the live events and music industry.
For all of us, it was inspiring speaking to the bursary scheme recipients, having the chance to hear from the next generation of talent who come armed with real vision, innovative thinking, creativity, and motivation. The power of face-to-face networking and learning allows our industry, and the people in it, to thrive and grow. Which is why I see true benefit in this scheme for the young executives, as well as our own team.
At ASM Global, we are absolutely committed to investing in people and strengthening communities all over the world. ASM Global Acts is an extension of our longstanding commitment to creating a better workplace, a more diverse workforce, serving the communities where ASM Global operates, and contributing to a healthier environment and planet. It was launched to take action and create opportunities for the next wave of industry leaders, which is why the partnership with ILMC is so meaningful.
At ASM Global, we are absolutely committed to investing in people and strengthening communities all over the world
ASM Global executives from all areas of the business will be on hand to give the young delegates a varied overview of what we do – from programming, premium, and sales and marketing, to operations and venue management. We’ll also be available after ILMC to deliver mentorship to these young people, whether that’s via one-to-one coaching sessions or informal check-ins to ask for some advice.
As the live events industry returns to full pace in 2023, it’s an exciting time to discuss, debate, and innovate as we look ahead to the future. This year we have packed calendars of diverse, world-class shows, and we continue to develop the business to deliver best-in-class, state-of-the-art guest experiences. So, there’s much to talk about with the bursary recipients that I hope will spark thoughtful discussion.
We’re thrilled with how the Alia Dann Swift Bursary has been received
ASM Global's Chris Bray reflects on the company's partnership with ILMC on the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme
28 Feb 2023
