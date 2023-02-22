APA boosts touring division with six promotions

Jon Moss, Griffin Perkiel, Becca Wilson, Paul O’Loughline, Max Rosenfield and Nina Swift have all been upped at the agency

APA (Agency for the Performing Arts) has ramped up its touring division with six promotions.

Jon Moss and Griffin Perkiel have been upped to music agents while Becca Wilson becomes head of tour marketing.

In addition, Paul O’Loughline, Max Rosenfield and Nina Swift were named to music department coordinator positions.

The promotions come as APA continues to grow its music department since CAA’s acquisition of ICM Partners.

In the last six months, a number of senior music agents from the latter two companies have moved to APA, bringing extensive rosters with them.

Mitch Blackman, Mike Hayes and Chris Smith switched from ICM, Steve Kaul from CAA, as well as Josh Lanham and Sam Sauerhaft who came over in comedy touring from ICM and from management, respectively.

Those agents brought with them more than 200 artists including, Aly and AJ, Jon Bellion, blackbear, Belinda Carlisle, Cypress Hill, Go-Go’s, JAX, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Kamasi Washington, and comedy touring acts including Martin Lawrence, Mike Epps and Felipe Esparza.

“We have greatly enhanced our music touring footprint over the past six months, by signing over 200 exciting artists who come to us through the many established agents from major agencies that we brought to APA,” says Bruce Solar, APA’s head of music.

“The promotions today of Jon and Griffin to agents, Becca to Head of Marketing and Paul, Max and Nina to coordinators, are richly deserved and gives us the added people power we need to smoothly handle our growth, while rewarding a strong group of diverse young executives who have earned their promotions by making it happen for our clients.”

Moss began his career in 2015 in management at Frank Salomon Associates in New York. He joined APA in January 2020, assisting Christianne Weiss, VP & head of adult contemporary and later Craig Newman, VP & head of performing arts.

With Weiss and Newman, Moss worked with clients such as Smokey Robinson, Frankie Valli, Micky Dolenz, Marie Osmond, Bachman Cummings, STARSHIP, The Fab Four and more. Moss is responsible for booking Fairs and Festivals for the Concerts Department, and currently works with clients Al Olender, Isabel Pless, and Mikaela Davis.

Perkel, upon graduation, was hired into the mailroom of APA, where he worked for Guy Richard. Perkiel briefly moved to Live Nation but quickly returned to the agency world at ICM Partners to work in the contemporary music department.

As an assistant to Mike Hayes, Perkiel focused on developing younger artists, coordinating tours for national artists and handling festivals. During the ICM/CAA [Creative Artists Agency] merger, Griffin joined Hayes at APA as department coordinator. Now promoted to agent, Perkiel is heavily involved developing his own clients while supporting a wide range of businesses within the APA Music Department. He currently works on BabyJake, Riz La Vie, Ayleen Valentine, The Lagoons and Skizzy Mars, among others.

