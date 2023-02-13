Agent Ed Thompson joins ATC Live

The 14-year veteran, who was previously with Free Trade Agency, brings with him a roster including Jungle, Iron & Wine and Car Seat Headrest

ATC Live have welcomed agent Ed Thompson to the company.

Thompson joins from Free Trade Agency and brings with him a roster including Jungle, Iron & Wine, Car Seat Headrest, Kero Kero Bonito and Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs.

A live agent for the past 14 years, Thompson has worked with Jungle from their very first show, and saw the band sell 29,000 tickets in London in 2022 on their most recent album campaign, including a headline show at the South Facing Festival in Crystal Palace.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at ATC Live,” says Thompson. “I have always admired how they do business and their incredible track record of spotting and developing new acts.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and working with their teams to carve out exciting new opportunities for both new and existing clients. It’s a great move for me and my artists and I can’t wait to get started.”

“Ed’s artists and ethos are perfectly aligned with those of ours”

ATC Live currently represents more than 400 artists, with a team of 35 across offices in London, Glasgow and Paris.

“We are delighted to welcome Ed to ATC Live. Ed is a superb agent who curates and represents his roster of artists with care, creativity and a strategic approach that comes from 14 years of agency experience.,” adds ATC Live MD Alex Bruford. “Ed’s artists and ethos are perfectly aligned with those of ours, so we couldn’t be happier that he has chosen to join us at ATC Live.”

The agency’s roster includes acts such as as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Fontaines DC, The Lumineers, Yard Act, Metronomy, PJ Harvey, Jamie Webster, Big Thief, Black Country New Road, Black Midi, Aldous Harding, Georgia, Special Interest and Amyl & The Sniffers.

