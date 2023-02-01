AEG unveils Re:SET artist-curated concert series

The "fan friendly" series will hit 12 US cities over four weekends in June with headliners LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius and Steve Lacy

AEG Presents has unveiled new artist-curated outdoor concert series Re:SET, which is set to hit 12 cities across four US regions this summer.

Headlined by LCD Soundsystem, Boygenius and Steve Lacy, the series will take place over four weekends in June and create a “unique, localised experience”, with each headliner curating the lineup for their respective day.

Boygenius will be supported by Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem will be joined by the likes of Jamie xx, Idles, Big Freedia and L’Rain, and Lacy will spotlight James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.

Tickets start at US$99 (€91), with each day featuring full sets from every artist, on one stage with no conflicts.

“We challenged ourselves to conceive an event that would give both the artists and the fans a different experience”

“We challenged ourselves to conceive an event that would give both the artists and the fans a different experience,” says Gary Gersh, AEG’s president of global touring and talent. “At the end of the day, they both want the same thing: great locations, incredible sound, fantastic sightlines, and the best local options for food and drinks. Re:SET is a very fairly priced, artist-driven weekend where you can hang with friends and enjoy an evening of amazing music.”

Conceived as an artist and fan friendly alternative to the standard summer concert experience, each weekend will see three cities in the same region hosting, with each Re:SET headliner playing each city on consecutive days. Each venue will also feature food and drinks from local restaurants, bars, and breweries.

The event will run from 2-25 June, launching in California with shows by LCD Soundsystem at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford, Bay Area; Steve Lacey at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, Los Angeles; and Boygenius at Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego. It will also visit Atlanta, Dallas and New Orleans (9-11 June); New York, Boston and Washington DC (16-18 June); and Nashville, Chicago and Columbus (23-25 June).

Re:SET is also partnering with digital marketing platform Propeller on a philanthropic initiative taking place on each site. Propeller will work with local charities, as well as a national sustainability partner, on a flyaway promotion to send a fan to any Re:SET date, with travel and hotel included.

