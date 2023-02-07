10:15 Entertainment founder Milena Palečková dies

A stalwart of the Czech industry, Palečková brought Gorillaz, Patti Smith, Leonard Cohen, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and more to the country

Milena Palečková, head of Czech entertainment agency 10:15, passed away on Saturday 7 January aged 55.

Palečková founded the 10:15 Entertainment agency in 2008, which followed on from the oldest private agency in the Czech Republic operating in the field of large concert productions, 10:15 Promotion.

10:15 Promotion staged the first concerts of Bob Dylan, Sinead O’Connor, Sex Pistols, Oasis, John Cale, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds or The Velvet Underground in the free post-1989 country.

The company also promoted the JAM festivals at Prague’s Džbán camp with acts including Iggy Pop, Björk, Bryan Adams, Sinead O’Connor and Erasure.

Palečková was known for focusing not on the quantity but rather on the quality of artists she promoted, many of whom she developed long-term relationships.

Last year, her agency brought Patti Smith, Einstürzende Neubauten, Nick Mason from Pink Floyd and The Toy Dolls to the Czech Republic.

In the past, she promoted the local premiere of Gorillaz, concerts of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Leonard Cohen, Diana Krall,

Suzanne Vega, Marianne Faithfull and the Harlem Gospel Choir.

