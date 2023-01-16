PROFILE

news

Woodstock festival is coming to South Korea

The 2023 event in Pocheon will mark the first time the legendary festival will take place outside of the US

By Lisa Henderson on 16 Jan 2023

Woodstock 1969

Woodstock 1969


image © Mike Chen

Woodstock is coming to South Korea in 2023, marking the first time the legendary festival will take place outside the US.

SGC Entertainment says it has signed an official copyright agreement with the Woodstock Music and Art Fair to host a three-day festival under its name with the theme of “freedom, peace and love.”

The festival is slated for 28 to 30 July at the Hantangang River Geopark complex, in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province in memory of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement.

SGC Entertainment says it has signed an official copyright agreement with the Woodstock Music and Art Fair

The original Woodstock festival was held in 1969, with anniversary events taking place in 1994, 1999 and 2009. A 50th-anniversary event was slated for 2019 but was ultimately cancelled due to financial problems.

In 2010, there was an attempt to host a Woodstock festival in Korea, but it never took place because of “copyright and artist lineup issues,” according to the Korea Herald.

SGC has not yet revealed a lineup for the festival but said that it would include at least 30 performances.

