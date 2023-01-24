PROFILE

news

Wizkid to play Tottenham Hotspur stadium show

The Grammy Award-winning artist will play the one-off gig this summer in support of his fifth studio album 'More Love, Less Ego'

By Lisa Henderson on 24 Jan 2023


image © Rob Rusling

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is set to play a headline show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium (cap. 62,850) this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will play the one-off gig on 29 July in support of his fifth studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

The concert marks Wizkid’s return to London after his historic three-date sold-out run at the O2 Arena (21,000) in 2021.

The Afrobeats star reached a major career milestone in 2020 with his Grammy-nominated album ‘Made in Lagos’, which has accumulated more than a billion streams.

The album reached #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart and marked his first UK top 20. Hi single ‘Essence’, featuring Tems, spent 21 weeks in the Official Charts, peaking at #16, and achieved RIAA-certified 2x Platinum status.

Tottenham Hotspur Season Ticket Holders and One Hotspur Members will be given priority access to tickets for Wizkid’s show with an exclusive pre-sale.

A week prior to the show, the football stadium will play host to Red Hot Chili Peppers, following 2022 concerts from Lady Gaga and Guns N’ Roses.

 

