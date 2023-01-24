Wizkid to play Tottenham Hotspur stadium show

The Grammy Award-winning artist will play the one-off gig this summer in support of his fifth studio album 'More Love, Less Ego'

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is set to play a headline show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium (cap. 62,850) this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will play the one-off gig on 29 July in support of his fifth studio album ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

The concert marks Wizkid’s return to London after his historic three-date sold-out run at the O2 Arena (21,000) in 2021.

The Afrobeats star reached a major career milestone in 2020 with his Grammy-nominated album ‘Made in Lagos’, which has accumulated more than a billion streams.

The concert marks Wizkid’s return to London after his historic three-date sold-out run at the O2 Arena in 2021

The album reached #1 on the Billboard World Albums chart and marked his first UK top 20. Hi single ‘Essence’, featuring Tems, spent 21 weeks in the Official Charts, peaking at #16, and achieved RIAA-certified 2x Platinum status.

Tottenham Hotspur Season Ticket Holders and One Hotspur Members will be given priority access to tickets for Wizkid’s show with an exclusive pre-sale.

A week prior to the show, the football stadium will play host to Red Hot Chili Peppers, following 2022 concerts from Lady Gaga and Guns N’ Roses.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.