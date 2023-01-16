Wasserman reveals Music Mudder return date

The 2023 edition of the music-inspired endurance fundraiser is set for Dorking, Surrey on 15 September in aid of Nordoff Robbins

Talent agency Wasserman Music and UK music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins have announced the return of cross-industry competition Music Mudder for 2023.

Taking place on Friday 15 September in the woodland of Dorking, Surrey, the music-inspired endurance event will see teams from across the industry take on Camelot Events’ ‘Nuts Challenge’ obstacle course to raise funds for Nordoff Robbins.

The 2022 edition of Music Mudder raised more than £55,000 for the charity, with Jelle Schotanus, competing on the UROK team, completing the 7km course in the fastest time of 52 minutes 18 seconds, while Atlantic Records took home the prize for the fastest team, with an average time of 1 hour, six minutes and seven seconds.

Teams of 10 cost £1,000, plus a minimum of £500 fundraising per team and can be booked by emailing [email protected] or via music-mudder.com.

“Sign up now and join us for some more mud, sweat and cheers, all for a hugely worthy cause”

“Music Mudder is a great opportunity for colleagues from across the music industry to hang out, beat the post-festival season blues, get muddy and raise money, with a little friendly competition thrown in for good measure,” says Wasserman agent Lucy Putman. “We raised over £55,000 for Nordoff Robbins last year, which is an incredible achievement, but we’re hoping to smash that total in 2023. Sign up now and join us for some more mud, sweat and cheers, all for a hugely worthy cause.”

Teams will tackle challenging obstacles including the Commando Assault, Tunnel Rats, A Bridge Too Far and a whole host of new obstacles for 2023. Alongside the main event, there will be live music, a selection of food vendors, refreshing drinks and raffle prizes, with a medal, showers, changing facilities, lockers and shuttle buses from Dorking station provided for all team members.

The UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff Robbins’ music therapists work with over 315 schools, hospitals, hospices and care homes, as well as providing sessions from the charity’s centres across the UK.

“We’re so excited to be putting on Music Mudder in partnership with our friends at Wasserman Music for the third time,” says Nordoff Robbins’ head of partnerships Sandy Trappitt. “It was fantastic to see so many familiar albeit muddy faces on the course in 2022 and this year we want to go even bigger and muddier, aiming to double the number of teams taking part. All funds raised will go directly towards providing music therapy across the UK, helping people to connect and communicate through the power of music.”

