Wasserman Music announces six key agent hires

Wasserman Music has hired six agents including artist representatives Jake Bernstein, Ollie Seaman and Juan Toro, as well as booking agents Natalka Dudynsky (casinos & performing arts centres), Jesse Fayne (international festivals) and Matt Malcolm (fairs & festivals).

“Wasserman continues to be thoughtful about ways to grow our footprint in the music industry and expand our ability to service our world-renowned clients,” says Wasserman Music EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson. “It is critical that anyone who joins our team shares our ethos, and the additions of Jake, Ollie, Juan, Natalka, Jesse and Matt do just that. We are thrilled to welcome them and their clients to the Wasserman family.”

Jake Bernstein joins Wasserman based in Los Angeles. Born and raised in New York, he is a 10-year veteran music agent and comes to Wasserman from UTA, where he launched Subtronics’ branded two-day multi-stage festival “Cyclops Cove,” Jessica Audiffred’s “Mad House” festival in Mexico City with OCESA, and multiple sold-out Red Rocks concerts for Subtronics and Boogie T. During the pandemic shut-down, Bernstein helped develop a large-scale national drive-in concert model and oversaw 100+ drive-in shows that brought live music back in a safe environment.

He also pioneered the first-of-its-kind tour bringing together powerhouses Live Nation, Insomniac, and C3 Presents for Subtronics’ 2023 North American theatre, arena, and festival tour deal. Artists that Bernstein represents at Wasserman Music include Ace Aura, Black Carl!, Boogie T, BOOGIE T.RIO, Deadcrow, Dirt Monkey, G-Space, HE$H, Jessica Audiffred, LEVEL UP, MUST DIE!, Riot Ten, SIPPY, smith., SubDocta, Subtronics, TRUTH, Vampa, and VILLA.

Ollie Seaman joins Wasserman based in London. He comes to Wasserman from Earth Agency, where he spent the past seven years building the live and DJ careers of acts such as DJ Seinfeld, HAAi, Sofia Kourtesis, CC:DISCO!, and Chaos In The CBD, as well as fast-rising newcomers Skin On Skin, Anish Kumar and Mona Yim.

“It is critical that anyone who joins our team shares our ethos, and the [new] additions do just that”

Juan Toro joins Wasserman based in Brooklyn, representing artists including Anuel AA, Wisin y Yandel, and Lunay. He began his career at the legendary Latin and Tropical music agency Ralph Mercado Management (RMM), working with personalities such as Hector Lavoe, Willie Colon, Eddie Palmieri, Ray Baretto and Tito Puente. In 1990, Toro co-founded The Relentless Agency, representing and developing contemporary Latin artists including Rubén Blades, Wisin & Yandel, Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, La India, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Victor Manuelle, Millie Quezada, and Obie Bermudez.

Natalka Dudynsky joins Wasserman in February as a casinos & performing arts centres agent based in Los Angeles. Working alongside VP Kevin Kastrup, Dudynsky will expand Wasserman’s Casinos Department to also focus on performing arts centre bookings across North America. Prior to Wasserman Music, she worked at ICM Partners for 25 years, 21 of them in the agency’s concerts department focused on corporate and casino bookings. She is an IEBA member. Outside of work, Dudynsky coaches and referees youth soccer, and supports the Los Angeles Food Bank through donations and on-site packaging of food; she also supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Jesse Fayne joins Wasserman as a fairs & festivals agent based in Brooklyn, handling international festivals across the agency’s roster. In his new role, he will grow the company’s global performance scope. Previously at William Morris Endeavor (WME) for over 10 years, he grew from intern to festival department assistant to agent. Fayne played an integral role in globalising the WME festival operation, starting the international festival department in London (with a goal of building out the department’s international arm and assembling a team of agents who became experts in their territories), while concurrently working in WME’s electronic department representing artists including: Charlotte De Witte, Polo & Pan, Mochakk, and Reinier Zonneveld.

Matt Malcolm joins Wasserman as a fairs & festivals agent based in Nashville. In his new role, he will expand Wasserman’s reach and relationships, with a focus on country and Americana events. His experience includes 10+ years at William Morris Endeavors’ Nashville team, where he served as an agent for artists including Chancey Williams, Catie Offerman, Smithfield, Liv Warfield, and others. During the pandemic, he held positions at Quay Entertainment in LA and CUE Audio in Nashville. Malcolm has been an active participant in the Country Music Association, the Americana Music Association, the International Entertainment Buyers Association, and the International Bluegrass Music Association.

