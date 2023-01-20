US festival lineups take shape

A raft of Live Nation events in the States including Lovers & Friends, Echoland and Sad Summer have rolled out their bills for 2023

A raft of Live Nation festivals in the US have rolled out their 2023 lineups.

Hip-hop and R&B event Lovers & Friends returns for its second edition to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on 6 May.

It will feature more than 45 artists include Missy Elliott’s first billed performance since 2019, slots from Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera, Usher, 50 Cent, Nelly and Pitbull, and newer acts such as Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller and PartyNextDoor.

In addition, three-day camping festival Echoland Music Festival is set for 11-13 May at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, Live Oak, Florida. Early Access. Held across four stages, artists will include Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, and Phil Lesh & Friends, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tenacious D, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Noah Kahan and The Flaming Lips performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots.

Elsewhere, Sad Summer Festival will make its fourth trek across the US this summer, headlined by Taking Back Sunday. Kicking off at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on 6 July, the 16-show run will wrap up on 29 July at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California.

“We believe the bill this year will take the tour and experience to a new level”

“We are very proud to have made it to year four of Sad Summer,” says the emo festival’s management team. ”We believe the bill this year will take the tour and experience to a new level.”

The daily lineup comprises the likes of The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Daisy Grenade, Sincere Engineer and Cliffdiver. Special guests LS Dunes, Head Automatica, Motion City Soundtrack and Andrew McMahon will also perform on select dates.

Earlier this month, Boston Calling confirmed Foo Fighters, The Lumineers and Paramore as headliners from 26-28 May in Allston, Massachusetts, while Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, set for 15-18 June on the Bonnaroo Farm, 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tennessee, will be topped by Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters and Odesza.

Last week, meanwhile, Goldenvoice revealed Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean as headliners for Coachella’s 2023 edition.

