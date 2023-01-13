TVG Hospitality expands US leadership team

The Ben Lovett-fronted firm has hired Jayne Davis as COO and Katie Millar as GM of Huntsville's Orion Amphitheater, which opened last year

TVG Hospitality has continued its rapid growth in the US with the hiring of two new female leaders to its operations team.

The company, which was founded by Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett and his brother Greg Lovett, has announced the appointment of Jayne Davis as chief operating officer and Katie Millar as general manager of the 8,000-cap Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, which opened in May last year.

New York-based Davis has more than 14 years of leadership experience across the hospitality industry, including stints as SVP of operations development at OTG Management and head of opening operations at Soho House.

TVG is bidding to create the next generation of music venues alongside elevated hospitality offerings

Millar, who is originally from the Toronto area, has worked in the entertainment industry for more than 18 years. She worked in event production at Spectra Venue Management and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, oversaw multiple venues for the City of Mississauga, Ontario and was assistant general manager in Live Nation’s clubs & theatres division, where she set records for annual revenue.

TVG is bidding to create the next generation of music venues alongside elevated hospitality offerings in order to enhance the artist and fan experience and create gathering spaces as community assets.

The company’s current portfolio also includes London music venues, Omeara, Lafayette and the Social, and broader hospitality offerings at Flat Iron Square and Goods Way, with additional projects underway in Washington DC, Nashville, Tennessee, Detroit, Michigan and Austin, Texas.

Last February, TVG Hospitality announced the closing of $50 million in new funding to expand its team and venue portfolio in the UK and US, backed by a heavyweight list of investors.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.