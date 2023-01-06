Triple A partners on Garage All Stars arena tour

The independent promoter has linked with So Solid Crew and S9 founder Megaman on a series of dates showcasing legends of the genre

Independent promoter Triple A has announced a wide-ranging partnership deal with So Solid Crew and S9 founder Megaman, starting with a UK Garage All Stars 2023 arena tour.

Kicking off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on 21 June, the run will bring together more than 30 of the garage genre’s most renowned artists, plus surprise guests. It will also include stops at Birmingham Utilita Arena (22 June), Cardiff International Arena (23 June), OVO Arena Wembley (24 June) and AO Arena Manchester (25 June).

“Beside being an artist I’m such a fan of the music; a genre created right here in the UK, which has gone on to achieve an incredible amount of No.1 hits and platinum-selling records, I’ve always wanted to see it concert style,” says Megaman, aka Dwayne Vincent.

“This arena tour we have here is the first of many plans and ideas we want to execute with the brand”

“This arena tour we have here is the first of many plans and ideas we want to execute with the brand. It’s an exciting project for us. Let’s see what the future brings.”

S9’s partnership with Triple A will also include a “significant investment” in brand recognition and development, with the collaborators aiming to put the spotlight back on the producers, creators and artists that carved out the influential UK garage scene, which enjoyed its biggest commercial success from 1999-2001.

“This is not simply an exercise in nostalgia,” adds a press release. “The intention is to bring the focus back to this Innovative group of people who created a uniquely British sound, which still resonates today.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.