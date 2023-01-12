Touring and mental health manual launched

Edited by psychotherapist Tamsin Embleton, the book will help those working in live music manage the difficulties that can occur on the road

Full details have been revealed of psychotherapist and ex-booker Tamsin Embleton’s new book, Touring and Mental Health – The Music Industry Manual.

Edited by Embleton and published by Omnibus Press on 23 March, the book will help musicians and those working in live music to identify, process and manage the physical and psychological difficulties that can occur on the road or as a result of touring.

Topics covered include: emotional intelligence, depression, trauma, crisis management, anger and conflict, stress, addiction (substance & process; sex & porn), eating disorders, anxiety (performance; flight; general), group dynamics, mindset, exercise, physical health (hearing; vocal; sexual; general), optimal performance, dealing with the media, diversity and inclusion, romantic relationships, nutrition, sleep science, breathwork, meditation, duty of care, mental capacity, psychological safety and post-tour recovery.

Touring and Mental Health – The Music Industry Manual is written by health and performing arts medicine professionals to provide robust clinical advice, cutting edge research, practical strategies and valuable resources.

Each chapter is also underpinned with personal recollections from artists and professionals including Nile Rodgers, Justin Hawkins, Philip Selway, Charles Thompson, Katie Melua, Kieran Hebden, Jake Berry, Tina Farris, Taylor Hanson, Trevor Williams, Lauren Mayberry, Pharoahe Monch, Jim Digby, Will Young, Angie Warner and Dale ‘Opie’ Skjerseth, among others.

Embleton is an attachment-based psychoanalytic psychotherapist based in London and is the founder of the Music Industry Therapist Collective (MITC): a global group of specialist clinicians who combine their experience of working in music prior to retraining as clinicians. She also consults for a variety of entertainment companies and charities.

Previously, Embleton worked as a booker for the Mean Fiddler Group, Killer B Music, Standon Calling Festival and Metropolis Studios, in addition to working in artist and tour management and as a grants advisor for the PRS Foundation.

Last year, she told IQ how the industry can better protect its artists following a spate of tour cancellations due to mental health concerns.

Click here to pre-order the book. The following discount codes are available for IQ readers: 4GXJRMTW5QGA (20%) / 7XQYQQR13AZS (25% – min 5 copies).

