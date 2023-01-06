Sixthman partners on ‘Experiences at Sea’ brand

The US-based cruise operator is joining forces with Norwegian Cruise Lines for 13 consecutive events over 66 nights in spring 2023

US-based cruise operator Sixthman has partnered with Norwegian Cruise Lines to launch a new brand called Experiences at Sea.

The brand will produce 13 consecutive events over 66 nights in spring 2023, featuring artists, athletes, actors and comedians.

Sixthman will bring 21 years of experience producing over 160 charters focused on immersive experiences to the partnership.

While Norwegian Pearl will serve as host to the ‘record-breaking’ number of back-to-back themed cruises from 20 January to 27 March 2023.

Voyages will sail from Miami to a variety of Caribbean islands, including the company’s private destinations of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating [on] a record-breaking 13 back-to-back immersive festival-at-sea cruises”

Artists booked for the events include The Isley Brothers, The Temptations, Joe Bonamassa, Fitz and the Tantrums and Lucinda Williams, and themes include The Beach Boys Cruise, Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII and The Broadway Cruise.

“As we kick off 2023, we are thrilled to be collaborating with our expansive roster of artists and NCL client partners for a record-breaking 13 back-to-back immersive festival-at-sea cruises aboard Norwegian Pearl, bringing guests from an array of like-minded communities together to experience one-of-a-kind vacations alongside their favourite artists, athletes, actors, comedians and others within their lifestyle,” says Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman and SVP of charters, meetings and incentives for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“Powered by all that the ‘Experiences at Sea’ unit provides, we are committed to going above and beyond to shatter the expectations of what a vacation can be. It’s been so rewarding being a part of setting the stage for guests to be able to get away to get together!”

