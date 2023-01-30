PROFILE

news

Rolling Loud Thailand details inaugural festival

Cardi B, Chris Brown and Travis Scott will headline Rolling Loud's very first Asia instalment in Pattaya, this April

By Lisa Henderson on 30 Jan 2023

Cardi B will headline the first day of Rolling Loud Thailand

Cardi B will headline the first day of Rolling Loud Thailand


image © Flickr/ Sean Davis

Rolling Loud Thailand has revealed more details on the inaugural festival, including the lineup, location and ticket prices.

Cardi B, Chris Brown and Travis Scott will headline Rolling Loud’s very first Asia instalment in Pattaya, on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast.

They’ll be joined by Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Offset, DaBaby, Soulja Boy, Rae Sremmurd and more for the 13–15 April event.

Tickets are now available with weekend passes priced at THB 13,000 (€365) for general admission and THB 25,000 (€700) for VIP.

This year, Rolling Loud will also hold inaugural editions in Germany and the Netherlands

The festival’s foray into Thailand will mark its first official event in Asia after a failed attempt at venturing into Hong Kong in 2019. The Hong Kong edition was scheduled to take place in October 2019 but was cancelled due to the city’s ongoing riots and protests at the time.

Rolling Loud Hong Kong would have been headlined by Migos and Wiz Khalifa with additional performances from the likes of Playboi Carti, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God and more.

Since launching in 2015, Rolling Loud has grown from a one-day event in Miami into the world’s largest hip-hop festival franchise, with events in the US, Canada, Europe and now Asia.

This year, the brand will also hold inaugural editions in Germany and the Netherlands. Plus, the brand will return to Los Angeles next year for the first time since 2019.

Live Nation says that “Under the leadership of its founders, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud has grown to become the most powerful hip-hop festival in music history.”

 

