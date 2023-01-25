Pantera removed from German festivals’ lineup

The reunited metal band will no longer perform at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park following an outcry over the group's booking

Germany’s twin festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park have removed Pantera from this year’s bill following a backlash over the band’s booking.

The US heavy metal group, who reunited last year, were due to appear at the simultaneously held rock festivals, scheduled for 2-4 June in Nürburgring and Nuremberg, respectively.

However, a statement posted on the events’ social media channels confirms the band’s appearances have been cancelled.

“Pantera will not be performing at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023, as announced,” it says. “In the last few weeks, we have had many intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans. We have continued to deal with the criticism together and decided to remove the band from the programme.”

“We are relieved about the organisers’ decision not to offer Pantera a stage”

Blabbermouth reports the impetus for the decision was provided by past racism allegations levelled against Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo, which prompted calls to pull the group from the line-up.

“We are relieved about the organisers’ decision not to offer the band Pantera a stage,” says Réka Lörincz, spokesperson against racism and right-wing extremism for Nuremberg City Council’s green faction. “Their singer Phil Anselmo had repeatedly attracted attention with anti-Semitic and racist incidents. Therefore, a performance was unimaginable for us – especially on the former Nazi party rally grounds.”

Promoted by Eventimpresents/DreamHaus, Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023 will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon and Die Toten Hosen. Pantera is yet to respond to their removal from the bill.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.