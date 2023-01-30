NZ live events cancelled due to “biblical weather”

Cancellations include concerts by Elton John and Fatboy Slim, as well as festivals such as Laneway, One Love and Festival One

A number of major concerts and festivals in New Zealand have been cancelled due to flash floods and landslides on the north island, with the death toll rising to four.

Elton John’s concert, scheduled for last Friday (27 January) at Mount Smart stadium in Auckland, was cancelled less than half an hour before he was due to take to the stage.

Thousands were already at the venue when organisers decided to cancel the concert, which is part of John’s farewell tour. Around 40,000 fans were expected to attend.

Chugg Entertainment, AEG Presents and Frontier Touring announced that John’s Saturday show at the stadium is also cancelled due to Auckland declaring a state of emergency.

Laneway Festival was due to kick off today (30 January) at Western Springs stadium in Auckland with acts including Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Fred Again and Joji.

The festival was cancelled on Saturday (28 January) afternoon, with organisers saying that they had worked “around the clock to do everything they can to salvage the site, but the damage and disruption… meant that it is no longer safe to proceed.”

After an almost three-year hiatus while Covid restrictions were in place, tickets to the upcoming festival sold out in just 90 minutes, for the first time in the event’s decade-long history, triggering a change of venue and an extra release of tickets.

Elsewhere, Fat Boy Slim’s Saturday night concert at Tremain Park in Napier was called off on the morning of by tour organisers Endeavour Live. The DJ played Christchurch the night prior.

Tauranga’s One Love festival was also called off, for the first time in history according to festival organisers.

“From site flooding to high winds to artists being stuck in Auckland, thunderstorms predicted and heavy rain tomorrow as well, we are unable to safely and logistically deliver One Love.”

The reggae festival was due to be held on Saturday and Sunday in the Tauranga Domain, with local and international acts including UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, L.A.B, J Boog, Fiji, Sons of Zion, Kolohe Kai, Rebel Souljahz, Katchafire, and Sean Kingston.

Festival One in Kaipara was also pulled due to weather of “biblical proportions”, according to an announcement on the festival’s Facebook page.

Festival One said that half their ticket holders were already on site and asked them to stand by for more instructions.

