news

New 10,000-cap arena opens in France

Operated by GL Events, the €150 million CO'Met launched in Orléans on Saturday and forms part of a multi-functional complex

By James Hanley on 09 Jan 2023

CO'Met


image © Orleans Metropolis

France has gained a new 10,150-cap arena, CO’Met, which opened in Orléans over the weekend.

Owned by Orléans Metropolitan Council, the €150 million venue is operated by GL Events and forms part of a complex which already comprises a congress centre and exhibition hall, along with the existing 6,900-cap Zenith Venue.

CO’Met launched on Saturday (7 January) with a handball tournament, but is also capable of hosting concerts and other entertainment events, along with conferences and conventions.

The facility is considered a breakthrough for the French market

The Stadium Business reports the facility is considered a breakthrough for the French market as it is the first to offer a large, multifunctional space away from the Paris region.

Elsewhere in France, Live Nation signed a deal with Olympique Lyonnais Groupe back in 2021 to develop the new 16,000-capacity LDLC Arena in Lyon, which is scheduled for completion later this year. According to the companies, the new venue will host around 100 events per year including concerts, sporting events and eSports.

The deal extended LN’s relationship with OL Groupe which first launched in 2016 with the opening of the Groupama Stadium (cap. 59,186) in Lyon. The partnership has brought artists such as Rihanna, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran to the stadium.

 

