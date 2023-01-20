MSG ups Josephine Vaccarello to EVP, live

The long-serving exec will lead the company's live entertainment bookings business across all of its venues, including MSG Sphere Las Vegas

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSG) has promoted long-serving executive Josephine Vaccarello to executive vice-president, live.

Vaccarello, who began her MSG in 1998 as an administrative assistant, previously served as SVP, MSG live and business operations.

In her new role, she will lead the company’s live entertainment bookings business across all of its venues, including New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. She will also be responsible for booking concert residencies at the new MSG Sphere, which is scheduled to open in Las Vegas in the second half of this year.

“Over her tenure at MSG Entertainment, Josephine has been instrumental in growing our live event business by pursuing innovative opportunities including multi-night bookings and unique residencies, and bringing unforgettable events featuring the world’s biggest artists to our venues,” says James Dolan, MSG executive chairman and CEO. “In this new leadership role, I am confident she will continue to raise the bar within the live entertainment industry by leveraging her unparalleled relationships and expertise across our portfolio and in booking our newest venue – the state-of-the-art MSG Sphere.”

“We have a lot of big ideas for the future that will make an indelible mark on live entertainment”

Vaccarello was most recently responsible for booking concerts, comedy, all family entertainment and theatrical properties, and special events, in addition to overseeing the live division’s business strategy. She has been instrumental in bringing residencies and shows to MSG venues including Billy Joel’s ongoing run; 15 nights of Harry Styles and Phish’s annual New Year’s Eve run.

As EVP, live, she will focus on optimising the use of MSG venues and developing strategies that maximise growth by introducing new signature events, conceptualising artist residencies, and delivering unique experiences for artists and fans.

“Throughout my 25 years at this company, I’ve had unique opportunities to grow and evolve my career within the organisation, and I’m honoured to take on this elevated leadership role, particularly as MSG Entertainment expands its live entertainment business,” says Vaccarello. “We have a lot of big ideas for the future that will make an indelible mark on live entertainment and I’m looking forward to continuing to create iconic moments with artists for our fans in New York, Chicago and soon, Las Vegas.”

Earlier this week, MSG announced that it expects to complete its proposed spin-off its live entertainment and MSG Networks divisions by the end of March.

