Midnight Mango hires agent Barry Stewart

International booking agency Midnight Mango has added Barry Stewart to its team of booking agents.

Stewart brings a roster of acts including The Undertones, Skipinnish, Shooglenifty and Sharon Shannon to the UK-based firm.

“I’m delighted to be a member of the MM team; it’s been a breath of fresh air to join such a supportive and dynamic group of very talented people,” says Stewart. “I have spent many years working as a freelance agent, artist manager and tour manager so I’ve had the opportunity to see the business from many sides.

“My roster has benefited from our synergy, and it gives me the opportunity to take on more acts and develop new relationships within the industry.”

“We’re very excited to be working with Barry and see our roster of both agents and artist continue to grow”

Led by MD Matt Bartlett, Midnight Mango launched an agent freelancer platform in 2020, which aimed to bring new agents to the company on a freelance basis, supporting them financially through the pandemic period while allowing them to retain control over their rosters and income..

“We’re very excited to be working with Barry and see our roster of both agents and artist continue to grow,” says a company statement. “Midnight Mango continues to expand its agent freelancer platform and is continually looking for new agents to join its roster. We are committed to delivering the highest level of support to both our agents and artists.”

