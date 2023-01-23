Lost Nomads Festival set for Dubai debut

Staged by Farra World, the electronic music festival debuted in Morocco last summer and is heading to the UAE for next month's sequel

Electronic music festival Lost Nomads has announced details of its inaugural Dubai edition.

Staged by Farra World, the brand will make its UAE debut on the exclusive Soul Beach on 11 February.

Headlined by Dennis Cruz, Andrea Oliva, Apache, and Cuartero, ticket prices start at 200 dirhams (€50), with VIP options also available.

Organisers describe the festival as “a meeting point where those attending can expand their senses in some amazing locations around the world”.

The first edition of Lost Nomads took place in Morocco’s Agafay desert in June 2022

“It is one of the most exclusive beach clubs and restaurants… located on a paradisiacal beach bathed by crystal clear waters and white sand,” says a statement.

The first edition of Lost Nomads took place from 11-12 June last year in Morocco’s Agafay desert, 40 minutes from Marrakech.

Capacity was limited to 2,000 people per day, with the line-up including Black Coffee, Agoria, Themba, Angelos and Amine K, among others.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.