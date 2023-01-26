Lewis Capaldi breaks Scottish concert record

The Scottish singer-songwriter sold more than 15,000 tickets for his DF Concerts-promoted show at P&J Live in Aberdeen

Lewis Capaldi has broken the record for Scotland’s highest-selling indoor show.

The 26-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter sold more than 15,000 tickets for his DF Concerts-promoted show at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Monday (23 January), smashing the previous record set by Gerry Cinnamon at the venue in November 2019.

Capaldi, who is represented by Alex Hardee and Ryan Penty of Wasserman Music, was in Aberdeen as part of his 2023 European arena tour.

“Monday’s show was absolutely phenomenal,” says Louise Stewart, interim MD at P&J Live. “The perfect blend of humour and pure talent, Lewis entertained the record-breaking crowd with new music, some classic hits and gave us a few laughs along the way. This is a fantastic accolade for P&J Live and is exactly what the venue was built for.

“We would like to thank DF Concerts & Events for bringing Lewis up the North East of Scotland and to his fans for all their continued support – we couldn’t do it without you. We look forward to continuing to bring a variety of world-class acts to the region.”

“Nearly 15,000 fans from Scotland’s North East standing on the floor has to be seen to be believed”

Operated by ASM Global, the £333 million P&J Live opened in August 2019, replacing the former Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC). It has upcoming concerts with the likes of Michael Bublé, Elton John and Pet Shop Boys.

“P&J Live was the perfect venue for Lewis’ full-hearted songs and incredible production on his hugely successful arena tour,” adds ASM programming director James Harrison. “Nearly 15,000 fans from Scotland’s North East standing on the floor has to be seen to be believed, a unique sight in UK venues, an incredible atmosphere and a night to remember for everyone that was there.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.