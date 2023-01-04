Korea to gain three new concert arenas by 2025

The Mohegan Inspire Arena, CJ LiveCity Arena and Seoul Arena are all set to open in the next few years to capitalise on the K-pop boom

South Korea is to gain three new concert venues by the end of 2025 as it moves to capitalise on the demand created by the K-pop explosion.

Billed as the nation’s first multi-purpose arena, the 15,000-seater Mohegan Inspire Arena is scheduled to open in the city of Icheon in the fourth quarter of 2023 and promises to “transform the entire landscape of the domestic performance arts industry”.

The venue, which will form the centrepiece of Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, is projected to welcome four million guests a year. Previously, reports the Korea Times,the Seoul metropolitan area has relied on stadiums such as Gocheok Sky Dome, the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park and the Jamsil Sports Complex’s Main Stadium to host shows.

“Korea’s performing art industry has long been facing a shortage of high-quality venue that can support shows of top-tier artists”

“Given the strong demand for K-pop and other live performances, Korea’s performing art industry has long been facing a shortage of high-quality venue that can support shows of top-tier artists from home and abroad, and various cultural events,” says Ray Pineault, CEO and president of Mohegan. “This perhaps explains the expectations building around the Mohegan Inspire Arena far ahead of its construction completion.

“This new venue is poised to emerge as Korea’s first multi-purpose arena that can showcase various types of events, encompassing global artist performances, world-class sports league tournaments such as eSports, MMA, TV award shows and media IP-based exhibitions.”

Mohegan also operates the 10,000-cap Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, US.

Elsewhere, AEG and CJ LiveCity Corporation’s new K-pop-focused entertainment complex in South Korea is set to open in Goyang City, Seoul, in 2024. The 1.8 trillion won (€1.3 billion) development comprises the 20,000-capacity CJ LiveCity Arena and an outdoor performance space capable of accommodating 40,000 people.

In addition, South Korean IT giant Kakao and the Seoul metropolitan government are in the process of building the 19,000-cap Seoul Arena in the capital’s northern Dobong district, with work expected to be completed in October 2025.

