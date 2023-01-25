Italy’s Radar Concerti launches first festival

The two-day rock festival is part of the company's strategy to "develop new events in Italy" after it was acquired by All Things Live

Italy’s Radar Concerti has planned a new two-day summer festival, headlined by British rock band IDLES.

The 7,000-capacity Fake Fest will take place at Beky Bay Beach in Rimini, a city on the Adriatic coast in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region.

A total of 10 acts – nine of which are yet to be announced – will perform at the beach festival on the 13 and 14 July, with tickets priced at €40.25.

Radar’s Fabrizio Pompeo told IQ that the festival is part of a strategy to “develop new events in Italy” under the All Things Live umbrella.

The Italian agency and promoter was bought by All Things Live in July 2022

The Italian agency and promoter was bought by All Things Live in July 2022, marking the Nordic live entertainment giant’s first foray into the region.

Radar, which has offices in Milan and Rome was founded in 2014 by Giorgio Riccitelli, who brought ex-Live Nation Finland senior promoter Pompeo on board as a partner in 2018.

The company has worked with international artists such as Idles, BadBadNotGood, Central Cee, Future Islands, FKA Twigs, the Libertines, The xx, Masego, M83, Kamasis Washington, Saint Jhn and Slowthai.

Radar also partners with festivals including Cinzella festival, Ypsigrock festival, Flowers festival, Todays festival, Spring attitude festival, Frac festival, Mengo festival and Farm festival.

