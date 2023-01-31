Inaugural Lollapalooza India draws 60,000 fans

Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillon, Cigarettes After Sex and Jackson Wang were among 40 artists that performed at the festival in Mumbai

The debut edition of Lollapalooza India drew 60,000 fans over two days, with 40 artists performing across four stages on a 50-acre site.

Held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse Lawns in Mumbai between 28–29 January, the event saw performances from local and international artists including Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillon, Cigarettes After Sex, Divine, the F16s, Jackson Wang, Imanbek, Greta Van Fleet, The Wombats, and Diplo – many of whom performed in India for the first time.

#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023 Always wanted to visit. Finally..

Amazing experience with all of u since the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture.

Such an honor.

I hope I get to come back more often.#LollaIndia#jacksonwang pic.twitter.com/Zf1TYAoOSU — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) January 31, 2023

The organisers arranged for a range of facilities such as sign language interpreters, disability services and support organisations, plus on-site response teams providing assistance for psychological safety and inclusivity for the LGBT+ community. There was also a distress helpline, free unlimited drinking water supply, and buses dedicated to the festival connecting all of Mumbai.

At the #LollapaloozaIndia concert in Mumbai – I saw something truly special: On the corner of the stage stood a sign language expert, interpreting lyrics for deaf & hard of hearing audience. Heartwarming to see the #inclusivity; small powerful gesture. Full marks to @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/3W1CPnKwNu — Rishi Darda (@rishidarda) January 29, 2023

The festival also unveiled a campaign titled #LollaForChange, which aims for minimal waste, managing food wastage, and increased sustainable measures.

Lollapalooza India was produced by founder Perry Farrell, WME, C3 Presents and India’s BookMyShow, and means the brand has now grown to eight countries on four continents, including editions in the US, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden. The festival will return to India in 2024.

