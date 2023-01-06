Marty Diamond, Obi Asika and more confirmed for ILMC 35

With just seven weeks to go until the Spa & Last Resort opens, another raft of major names has been confirmed

More major industry executives have been confirmed for ILMC 35: Spa & Last Resort, as the countdown to the conference begins.

Joining CAA’s Maria May on The Open Forum: The industry health check are Obi Asika from United Talent Agency and Herman Schueremans from Live Nation Belgium/Rock Werchter.

Elsewhere, Wasserman Music’s head of global music Marty Diamond and Jenny Hutchinson from Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium take part in The View From The Top: Stadiums & large-scale shows.

Meanwhile, Jane Beese from Manchester International Factory will chair The State of Independents: Opportunity knocks.

Emma Bownes of The O2 and John Drury from OVO Arena Wembley take the helm for The Venue’s Venue: The cost of live-ing, while eps chief Okan Tombulca chairs IPM: The great production debate.

The final round of the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme opens today

ILMC’s resident tech guru Steve Machin from Vatom will head up New Technology: The fitness test, and Festival Forum: Mud baths & outdoor pursuits will welcome Yourope’s Holger Jan Schmidt as its chair.

Also, the final round of the Alia Dann Swift Bursary Scheme opens today (6 January). The scheme offers a complimentary pass and mentoring opportunities to 30 professionals this year, courtesy of ASM Global.

The closing date for the final round is Tuesday 14 February. To find out more and apply, click here.

ILMC Spa & Last Resort will welcome over 1,200 of the world’s top live music professionals from over 40 countries to the recently upgraded Royal Lancaster Hotel in London from 28 Feb–3 March 2023.

Full information about the conference is at 35.ilmc.com.

