Greenhouse Talent recovers Gent Jazz Fest from bankruptcy

Ghent-based concert promoter and booking agency Greenhouse Talent has acquired Gent Jazz Festival, recovering it from bankruptcy.

The international jazz festival takes place annually in Bijloke, Ghent, across two weeks in July with some of the world’s best jazz performers. Last year’s edition attracted a record 42,000 visitors.

Jazz en Muziek, the non-profit organisation behind the Ghent Jazz Festival and Jazz Middelheim in Antwerp, went bankrupt at the end of last year.

The Belgian press says the insolvency was partly due to a ‘high mountain’ of debt and a conflict between organiser Bertrand Flamang and the board of directors.

Greenhouse director and founder Pascal Van De Velde says the three permanent employees of Jazz en Muziek will remain employed.

“The intention is that we will soon get together with the city of Ghent and the Bijloke to see if we can organise an edition in 2023,” he told VRT.

“We will have to switch very quickly, but I am convinced that we will succeed. We once organised two Prince concerts on Sint-Pietersplein in one month, so we are a bit used to it.”

Founded in 2004, Greenhouse Talent is now the largest independent concert organiser in the Benelux with 40 permanent employees and offices in Ghent and Breda.

The promoter organises 500 concerts in the Benelux each year, with previous clients including Elvis Costello, Justin Bieber, Elton John, Massive Attack, Clouseau and The Rolling Stones.

“Greenhouse Talent was chosen as a suitable partner on the basis of a thoroughly prepared qualitative offer, its rock-solid reputation, but in particular its commitment to keep all employees on board, the correct acquisition price, its commitment to organise the festival in close collaboration with the City of Ghent, the Bijloke Abbey and the cultural partners involved, and to guarantee the continued existence of the Young Jazz Talent competition in order to give young talent in Ghent a stage,” says liquidator Matthias Gesquière.

Jazz Middelheim in Antwerp was not part of the deal, leaving a question mark over the continued existence of the festival.

