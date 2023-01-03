Ghana’s Afrochella ‘will not return’

"This is the last Afrochella," co-founder Abdul Abdullah told fans just after Burna Boy's headline set at the end of the two-day festival

Organisers of Ghana’s Afrochella festival say the event will not return in the wake of its 2022 edition.

Afrochella launched in 2017 and was most recently held at El Wak Stadium, near Accra, from 28-29 December with headliners Burna Boy and Stonebwoy. Other performers included Stonebwoy, Asake and Gyakie.

According to BBC, the announcement was made at the end of the festival at around 3am last Friday morning.

“This is the last Afrochella,” co-founder Abdul Abdullah told the crowd just after Burna Boy’s headline set.

No reason was given for the decision but last October it was revealed that Goldenvoice and Coachella are suing the event for copyright infringement.

Afrocehlla organisers are accused of “actively promoting music events in the United States and in Ghana using the confusingly similar [name] ‘Afrochella’ and by fraudulently attempting to register plaintiffs’ actual trademarks as their own”.

According to a lawsuit filed in the US district court, the defendants “expanded their infringing conduct” via the launch of “at least seven different” Afrochella events in the Los Angeles area and “have refused to curtail their infringing use of plaintiffs’ registered marks, necessitating the filing of this federal lawsuit”.

“Despite repeated requests from Plaintiffs, defendants have refused to adopt their own distinctive event name and marks, and as a result, instances of actual confusion have already appeared on social media,” it added.

