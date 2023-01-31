PROFILE

news

Germany’s live body appoints sustainability director

Mike Keller is MD at Markthalle Hamburg convention centre, a certified sustainability manager for events and a long-standing BDKV member

By Lisa Henderson on 31 Jan 2023


image © Sebastian Madej

Germany’s Federal Association of the Concert and Event Industry (BDKV) has elected Mike Keller as sustainability director.

Keller is managing director at Markthalle Hamburg convention centre, a certified sustainability manager for events and a long-standing member of BDKV.

“Sustainability is now one of the most important social topics and with Mike we have now found the ideal cast for the BDKV,” reads a statement from the association.

“He will enrich us with his specialist knowledge, his connections and his enthusiasm for all aspects of sustainability”

“He will enrich us enormously with his specialist knowledge, his connections and his enthusiasm for all aspects of sustainability and, together with our members, will develop practicable solutions with which we can meet our responsibility and importance and an industry.”

Mike Keller adds: “I’m excited to see how our events will make an important contribution to sustainable development in the interests of the environment, people and the economy. There’s a lot to do!”

At the end of last year, BDKV installed a new board, spearheaded by new president Sonia Simmenauer.

 



