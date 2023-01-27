AGF announces first panels for GEI15

The leading conference for sustainability in events will take place on 28 February at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London

A Greener Festival (AGF) has announced the first panels for its Green Events and Innovations Conference (GEI 15), slated for 28 February 2023 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Adapting to a New Climate will bring together Artur Mendes (Boom Festival), Ric Robins (The MET Office) and Jane Healy (Glastonbury/Boomtown) to discuss how events are responding and adapting to the early stages of climate change.

Elsewhere, Rosanna Machado (Zebra/Platinum Jubilee Pageant) will review the sustainability actions put in place at Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant and the takeaways from the iconic event.

And in Carbon Offsets: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly, Mark Stevenson of CUR8 explains carbon removals using the Platinum Jubilee Pageant as a case study.

The Creative Climate Communication presentation will see Zed Anwar discuss the posters he created for the Greenpeace campaign and also an upcoming campaign he created for WWF featuring major brands and football teams: World Without Nature.

Also announced is a presentation of ACT 1.5 exclusive research, by Mark Donne (ACT1.5/writer & producer) and Carly McLachlan (Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research).

Supported by trip-hop collective Massive Attack and the Arts Council of England, ACT 1.5 is a research project that explores the challenges set out in the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research’s Live Music Roadmap.

The research – carried out by Donne and John O’Sullivan in partnership with a multiplicity of super-low carbon providers to the sector, and featuring newly commissioned expert research from Tyndall Centre analysts – explores the practical challenges of addressing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions in the live music sector and how technical innovation and behavioural change can transition touring to a low-carbon future.

In addition, AGF has announced a raft of new speakers for GEI15 including Artur Mendes (Boom Festival), Jane Healy (Glastonbury/Boomtown), Ric Robins (Met Office), Sangeeta Waldron (Serendipity PR), Abena Fairweather (Legacy Marketplace), John Robb (The Membranes) and Jonathan Overend (BBC/NinetyFour19).

GEI is AGF’s flagship event and is organised in partnership with the ILMC, which takes place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel between 28 February and 3 March.

