PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Gay Mercader honoured by Spanish government

The Live Nation executive brought the likes of The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and Michael Jackson to Spain for the first time

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Jan 2023

Gay Mercader

Gay Mercader


Live Nation Spain’s Gay Mercader has become the first rock promoter to receive the gold medal for merit in the fine arts (la Medalla de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes) from the Spanish government.

Born Lluís Jordi Mercader Aguilar in Barcelona in 1949, Mercader brought many household names to Spain for the first time, including The Rolling Stones (1976), Bruce Springsteen, Bob Marley (both 1980), Bob Dylan (1984), and Michael Jackson (1988).

In 1973, the Spaniard launched his own company, Gay & Company (later, Gamerco) which was bought by Live Nation in 2006, marking the live entertainment giant’s first foray into Spain.

The Spaniard’s company Gamerco (formerly Gay & Company) was bought by Live Nation in 2006

The purchase brought Mercarder, along with Pino Saggliocco and Roberto Grima, under the Live Nation umbrella.

Spain’s minister of culture and sports, Miquel Iceta, says that one of the reasons for Mercader’s nomination is his organisation of The Rolling Stones’ first concert in Spain, “which was quite an event and put [the country] on the map for the great concert tours of artists such as Bob Dylan, AC / DC or The Cure, among many others”.

In Mercarder’s 40-year career, he has staged nearly 3,400 concerts and counts Keith Richards, Iggy Pop, Patti Smith and Sting among his friends.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

feature|01 Jan 2023

Best of 2022: The Long Tale of Coda

feature|31 Dec 2022

Best of 2022: Lucy Dickins – A tale of two cities

news|03 Jan 2023

UTA’s Gary Howard: ‘2023 will be a busy year’

news|03 Jan 2023

DEAG to take a ‘consolidation break’ in 2023

news|03 Jan 2023

FKP Scorpio postpones Tempelhof Sounds to 2024

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of Visitor OperationsFactory International

Manchester, UKFull Time£45K - £50K DOE

Events ManagerAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Head Of Operations Manchester Pride

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Wales & Scotland Coordinators (Part Time)Music Venue Trust

Remote (Remote)Part Time£27.5K Pro Rata (3 days a week)

Director of Sales & MarketingAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Booking Administration Manager, UK FestivalsSuperstruct Entertainment

Portsmouth, UK or RemoteFull TimeCompetitive, DOE