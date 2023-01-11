Futures Forum 2023: Topics, speakers revealed

Next-generation industry leaders from Metropolis Music, Primary Talent International, DreamHaus and Karsten Jahnke join the ILMC event

The full provisional schedule and the first round of speakers have been unveiled for ILMC’s Futures Forum, the one-day discussion and networking event for the next generation of live music industry leaders.

Taking place on the last day of the International Live Music Conference in London, the event brings together the people that currently define the business with the emerging execs who are driving its evolution.

Discussions during the conference will include developing TikTok stars for the stage, closing the generation gap, alternative business models and new ways of working, emerging genres and holistic sustainability.

The first round of speakers for the event includes Raye Cosbert and Alexandra Ampofo (Metropolis Music), Sally Dunstone (Primary Talent International), Caroline Reason (MATA Agency) and Nastassja Roberts (DreamHaus).

Will Holdoway (Method Events), Paul Bonham (Music Managers Forum), Ross Patel (Whole Entertainment), Stella Scocco (Södra Teatern), Sönke Schal (Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion) and Debbie McWilliams (Scottish Event Campus) are also lined up for Futures Forum.

Futures Forum will take place on Friday 3 March at ILMC’s new location, the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

Passes for the one-day event cost £149, which includes all sessions, a five-star lunch, refreshments and a closing party.

View the full provisional schedule here, read more about all speakers confirmed for Futures Forum 2023 by clicking here or buy tickets here.

