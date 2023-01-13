PROFILE

news

Foo Fighters confirmed for new Sao Paulo festival

Organised by the founder of Rock in Rio, The Town (cap. 105,000) is set to take place in Sāo Paulo across five days this September

By Lisa Henderson on 13 Jan 2023

Foo Fighters will headline the inaugural edition of The Town


Foo Fighters have been confirmed as the first headliner of The Town, a new 105,000-capacity festival in Sāo Paulo organised by the founder of Rock in Rio.

Initially announced in 2021, the inaugural edition of The Town will take place on 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10 September 2023 at the Interlagos race track.

The event will involve “lots of music, lots of stages and lots of entertainment, with national and international attractions during the five days of celebration,” according to The Town, Rock in Rio founder Roberto Medina.

The announcement of the first headliner in the first edition of a new festival is a moment that will live forever”

Foo Fighters will perform on The Town’s mainstage on 9 September while, elsewhere, Brazillian singer Ludmilla has been announced for the Skyline stage.

“The announcement of the first headliner in the first edition of a new festival is a moment that will live forever,” says Medina.

“Only those who lived and made the first Rock in Rio edition, in 1985, know this. In that time we announced Ozzy and Queen as the first headliners and today, in the day after Rock in Rio’s anniversary, we are pleased to announce another memorable moment by announcing such a prestigious band that, I’m sure, will give a breathtaking performance. The Town’s dream is becoming real.”

 

