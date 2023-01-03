PROFILE

news

FKP Scorpio postpones Tempelhof Sounds to 2024

FKP and Loft Concerts instead are organising a concert headlined by Bon Iver that will deliver the "unique atmosphere" of Tempelhof Sounds

By Lisa Henderson on 03 Jan 2023

Tempelhof Sounds 2022

Tempelhof Sounds 2022


FKP Scorpio has postponed the second edition of Tempelhof Sounds to 2024, as the disused airport in which it takes place is “urgently needed” for refugee housing.

The Berlin-based festival launched last June in collaboration with German promoters Loft Concerts and Dreamhaus and was headlined by Muse, The Strokes and Florence and the Machine.

“Despite its successful premiere, Tempelhof Sounds will take a break in 2023 before taking place again in 2024,” says FKP Scorpio in a statement.

“Tempelhof Airport provided a great stage and impressive backdrop for us and our guests this year. Now, in the face of the ongoing inhumane war in Ukraine, it is once again providing much-needed shelter for refugees.

“In the face of the ongoing inhumane war in Ukraine, [Tempelhof] is once again providing much-needed shelter for refugees”

“The recent decision by the Berlin Senate to increase the number of emergency shelters means that, in addition to a change in the spatial layout for the placement and design of the festival grounds, there are also new requirements for noise protection, which of course applies to these people just as it does to all other residents. For us, this means that a successful approval process for our festival is unfortunately impossible under these new circumstances.

“Apart from that, we also consider it humanly imperative to show consideration in this exceptional situation to ensure that people who need refuge are not adversely affected under any circumstances. Instead, we wish that in 2024 we will come together under better circumstances to celebrate music and peace together. We look forward to starting planning for this very soon.”

In lieu of Tempelhof Sounds 2023, FKP Scorpio and Loft Concerts have organised a concert that will bring “the unique atmosphere” of the festival to Waldbühne (Woodland Stage), the 22,000-capacity open-air theatre at Olympiapark Berlin.

Bon Iver, Fever Ray and Holly Humberstone will perform at Tempelhof Sounds Presents on 2 June, with tickets starting from €75.

 

Comments are closed.

