European Festival Report 2022 out now

A new publication from IQ and Yourope, the EFR is an annual summary of the biggest trends, happenings and initiatives on the festival scene

The European Festival Report (EFR), a packed annual summary of the biggest trends, happenings, and initiatives on the continent’s festival scene, is out now.

A new annual publication from IQ and festival association Yourope, the EFR is available to read online for free.

The inaugural edition contains results of the European Festival Survey, with input from 200+ festivals, review of the 2022 festival year across the continent, in-depth Q&As with festival pros including Melvin Benn, Stephan Thanscheidt, Fruzsina Szép and Tamás Kádár and the latest sustainability initiatives and profiles of critical organisations pushing for vital change.

The review of the festival year also includes a look at the best brand partnerships and activations in Europe, the festival year in Health & Safety and Yourope working group updates and association news.

“Our European Festival Survey highlights just what it took to get through the last few years and addresses some of the challenges ahead for next year”

“It’s been a year of ups and downs – the spectre of Covid is not yet behind us, and there are plenty of challenges resulting from everything we’ve all been through,” says EFR editor James Drury. “But there is also much to celebrate and that’s thanks to the creativity and hard work of everyone involved in festivals.

“Our European Festival Survey highlights just what it took to get through the last few years and addresses some of the challenges ahead for next year. It also demonstrates just how important the sector is financially, as we take a look at some of the economic impact studies events have carried out.”

The EFR is a project of Future Fit Festivals, co-funded by the EU. Read the report below.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.