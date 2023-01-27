PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

European festival lineups stack up for 2023

Headliners have been unveiled for events such as France's Rock en Seine, the UK's Wireless Festival and Portugal's Rolling Loud & Afro Nation

By James Hanley on 27 Jan 2023

Rock en Seine 2017, Barometre du Live 2017

The final week of January has brought a flood of festival announcements from events across Europe for this summer.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary France’s Rock en Seine will return to Paris on 23 and 25-27 August, headed by Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers, Florence + The Machine and The Strokes.

The Strokes will also star at AEG’s All Points East in Victoria Park, London, on 25 August, while the UK’s Wireless Festival will feature headliners Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe in London’s Finsbury Park from 7-9 July.

Also in the UK, Kendal Calling will be topped by Nile Rodgers & Chic, Kasabian, Royal Blood and Blossoms at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District from 27-30 July, and Love Saves the Day will take place at Ashton Court Estate, Bristol from 27-28 May, topped by Fatboy Slim and Years & Years.

Travis Scott, Playboy Carti and Meek Mill will top the bill at the second annual Rolling Loud Portugal

Afro Nation Portugal will host Burna Boy, 50 Cent and Booba in Portimao, the Algarve, from 28-30 June, and Travis Scott, Playboy Carti and Meek Mill will top the bill at the second annual Rolling Loud Portugal, also in Portimao, from 5-7 July.

Elsewhere, Stormzy is a new addition to Belgium’s Rock Werchter, scheduled for 29 June to 2 July and Wizkid and Blur have been unveiled as headliners for Norway’s Øya Festival from 8-12 August. The latter two acts have also bolstered Finland’s Flow Festival Helsinki, which is set for 11-13 August, while Ellie Goulding and The Kid Laroi have joined Sam Smith and The 1975 on the Orange Warsaw Festival 2023 line-up from 2-3 June.

And Denmark’s Tinderbox has 19 new names including Black Eyed Peas, Lukas Graham and Dean Lewis. The event takes place in Odense from 22-24 June.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

 

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|23 Jan 2023

Superstruct buys festival giant The Music Republic

feature|25 Jan 2023

Festival focus: Melvin Benn

news|23 Jan 2023

Woman sues drinks firm after post-gig car crash

news|25 Jan 2023

Pantera removed from German festivals’ lineups

news|24 Jan 2023

Ticketmaster grilled by senators over Swift onsale

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Event Sales ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Assistant to Live Music AgentX-ray Touring

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Production ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£40K - £45K per year + Benefits

Operationeel ManagerPieter Smit Group

Nieuw-Vennep, NLFull TimeTBC