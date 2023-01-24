Décibels Productions acquires French talent agency

Warner Music France’s live entertainment and concert production company Décibels Productions has acquired a majority stake in French talent agency Les Visiteurs du Soir.

Founded by Olivier Gluzman in 1991, Les Visiteurs du Soir produces and promotes shows by domestic and international artists including Jane Birkin, Rufus Wainwright, Agnès Jaoui, Imany, Paolo Conte, Caetano Veloso, Angélique Kidjo, Pink Martini, Benjamin Millepied and the MC Solaar New Big Band project. It also works with artists in development, acts as a consultant to festival organisers and mounts theatrical productions as well as other live shows.

Paris-headquartered Décibels was established nine years ago and organises concerts, comedy shows and musicals.

“I’ve known Olivier for many years,” says Décibels Productions president Pierre-Alexandre Vertadier. “His relationship with artists, his passion for quality shows and his commercial sense, enabled him to create Les Visiteurs du Soir. Now we will work together and the synergies between our two companies will help us support the creation of even more innovative artistic projects both here and around the world.”

“We’ll be harnessing new synergies in this deal with Décibels. It’ll enable our artists tap into its production skills and global network”

Audiovisual company and festival organiser Morgane Production, which first invested in Les Visiteurs du Soir in 2011, will remain a key shareholder.

“Les Visiteurs du Soir is more than 30 years old,” adds Gluzman. “We’ve continuously evolved – notably when Morgane Production invested in us with the aim of creating bridges between our artists and its excellence in producing festivals and the wider audiovisual sphere.

“Now we’ll be harnessing new synergies in this deal with Décibels. It’ll enable our artists tap into its production skills and global network. I’ve always appreciated the stress Pierre-Alexandre places on the importance of relationships as part of doing business, so we are well suited to working together.”

