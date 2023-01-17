Dansk Live partners with CTS Eventim’s Billetlugen

Denmark's live music association will tap the country's leading ticketing service for key insights into ticket sales and marketing

Denmark’s live music association has partnered with one of the country’s leading ticketing services to provide its members with key insights into ticket sales and marketing.

CTS Eventim’s Billetlugen will deliver knowledge about spending habits, social media trends and audience insights to Dansk Live in order to help its 120 members boost ticket sales.

“We are looking forward to starting a closer collaboration with Dansk Live and all the members,” says Jens B Arnesen, managing director at Billetlugen.

“In recent years, we have worked purposefully to convert our extensive data into knowledge about trends and marketing. With that as a starting point, we look forward to contributing with analyses, insights and concrete sessions that can support ticket sales.”

“We look forward to both us and the members being able to learn something new that can promote and develop ticket sales”

Esben Marcher, head of secretariat at Dansk Live, adds: “We are happy to enter into cooperation with Billetlugen, and we look forward to both us and the members being able to learn something new that can promote and develop ticket sales. In addition, it is also a great asset to have access to the knowledge Billetlugen shares with us when we speak for the organisers as part of our political work.”

Dansk Live’s membership includes some of Denmark’s biggest and best-known festivals such as Roskilde, Northside, Smukfest and Tinderbox.

Billetlugen’s parent company, CTS Eventim, is Europe’s leading ticketing provider in 21 countries and also operates venues & manages events worldwide.

