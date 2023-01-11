PROFILE

news

Coachella reveals history-making 2023 lineup

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean will top the bill at the Goldenvoice-promoted festival in Indio, California in April

By James Hanley on 11 Jan 2023

The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean have been confirmed as headliners for Coachella’s 2023 edition.

The Goldenvoice-promoted festival will run across two weekends (14–16 and 21–23 April) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Bad Bunny, the 125,000-cap event’s first Latin American and Spanish-language headliner, is booked by UTA and recently usurped Ed Sheeran as the highest-grossing touring artist in a calendar year. The Puerto Rican rapper generated $435,388,660 for 81 shows in 2022, according to Pollstar data.

Blackpink will become the festival’s first K-pop headliners, and Ocean, who was due to headline the cancelled 2020 event, are both represented by Wasserman Music.

General admission weekend tickets cost $499 to $599

Other artists on the bill include Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, the Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Rosalia, Eric Prydz, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX and Bjork. Kaytranada, Becky G, Jackson Wang, Pusha T, Yungblud, Alex G, Labrinth, Christine and the Queens, Rae Sremmurd, Boygenius, Suicideboys, Wet Leg, Metro Boomin, Underworld and Porter Robinson are also slated to perform.

General admission weekend tickets cost $499 to $599, with VIP tickets priced $1,069 to 1,269. Other VIP packages are also available priced up to $9,000.

“Very limited” weekend one passes remain, while a presale for weekend two starts on Friday (13 January).

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd headlined last year's festival, which was Coachella's first in-person event since 2019,

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

