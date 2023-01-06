Calvin Harris to perform immersive TikTok concert

"Calvin Harris’ first-ever virtual concert will push the boundaries of what is possible for artists going LIVE on TikTok and PICO"

Calvin Harris will be playing his first-ever virtual concert, streamed on TikTok LIVE.

The show will take place next Friday (13 January) at 8 pm GMT, and will be broadcast on Harris’ official TikTok account and in Europe and Asia on PICO.

The gig will feature Harris performing as a virtual avatar and “will take fans on a musical journey through Calvin’s virtual universe, featuring audio-reactive visuals in a nature-inspired luminous world”.

“It’s an honour to host Calvin Harris’ first ever virtual concert, which will push the boundaries of what is possible for artists going LIVE on TikTok and PICO,” says Paul Hourican, global head of music operations at TikTok.

“Calvin is a globally acclaimed DJ and performer, responsible for some of the biggest electronic hits and headlining massive international festivals. We’ve loved working with Calvin, Mark and the whole team as well as Wave and PICO to create this experience, which is going to be a special moment for the global TikTok community.”

Harris adds: “I’m so excited to kick off such an innovative music series with Wave, PICO and TikTok and can’t wait for fans to experience my first-ever virtual concert.”

