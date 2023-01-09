PROFILE

news

Black Star Line Festival debut draws 52k fans

Organised by Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper, the event debuted last Friday at Black Star Square in the Ghanaian capital of Accra

By James Hanley on 09 Jan 2023

Chance the Rapper, Pemberton Music Festival 2014, Rob Loud

Chance the Rapper


image © Rob Loud

The inaugural edition of Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper’s Black Star Line Festival in Ghana pulled in an estimated 52,000 fans.

The rappers both co-organised and performed at the free festival , which was held at Black Star Square in Accra last Friday (6 January).

The all-star line-up also featured acts such as Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle, T-Pain, Jeremih, Sarkodie, Tobe Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest.

“The Black Star Line Festival is more than just a celebration of Black culture and music, it’s a chance for the Diaspora to come together as a community and remind ourselves of the power that lies within us”

“The Black Star Line Festival is more than just a celebration of Black culture and music, it’s a chance for the Diaspora to come together as a community and remind ourselves of the power that lies within us,” says Chance the Rapper. “It’s an opportunity to honour the legacy of those who came before us, and to inspire and uplift each other. It’s a historic event and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Black Star Line Festival.”

The weekend also included activities such as conversations with Mensa and Chance, skate sessions, fine art exhibitions and other cultural gatherings around town, in addition to the large-scale concert.

The festival’s name was a tribute to civil rights leader Marcus Garvey’s Black Star Line, founded in 1919, which would link the US, the Caribbean and Africa to global shipping and tourism opportunities,.

 



