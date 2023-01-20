PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Barcelona Beach Fest will not take place in 2023

Organisers say they have been unable to find an alternative site for the dance event this year after being refused a licence by the council

By James Hanley on 20 Jan 2023

Barcelona Beach Festival


image © Vallsortizpol

Barcelona Beach Festival (BBF) will not be held in 2023, promoter Live Nation has announced.

The electronic dance music event, which draws around 70,000 fans to Platja del Fòrum each July, featured superstar DJs such as Marshmello, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

However, organisers say the city council has refused to grant the relevant licences to enable this year’s event to go ahead.

“We communicate with great sadness to the music lovers who have been part of this amazing family during all these years, that due to the refusal of the city council of Sant Adrià de Besòs to grant us the necessary licences, and the impossibility of finding another location with the ideal conditions to make possible the celebration of the festival within a workable timeframe, this year the BBF will not take place,” says a statement to fans.

“The whole BBF team is working hard to find a new location”

“During the seven years of the festival we have not created any problem or had any incidents within the community, and we have always respected all safety regulations, as well as the natural environment of the beach.”

First staged in 2014, the festival has welcomed the likes of Avicii, David Guetta, Steve Angello, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Alesso, Axwell & Ingrosso, The Chainsmokers, Lost Frequencies, Kygo, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens and DJ Snake.

On a more positive note, promoters say they are hopeful of finding a new site to host the event next year.

“The whole BBF team is working hard to find a new location and as soon as we have one, we will let you know,” adds the statement. “In 2024, we will spread smiles again, from wherever it is, so that music will never stop being our best way to celebrate life!”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|17 Jan 2023

Madonna announces global greatest hits tour

news|16 Jan 2023

Global Promoters Report 2022 out now

news|16 Jan 2023

O2 Academy Brixton to remain shut for three months

news|16 Jan 2023

Woodstock festival is coming to South Korea

news|19 Jan 2023

European Festival Awards 2022 winners revealed

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Marketing ManagerAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Ticketing ManagerAEG Presents

Blackfriars, LondonFull Time£35K per year + Benefits

Box Office ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£33K - £35K per year + Benefits

Deputy General ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£50K per year + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Marketing ManagerAEG Presents

Blackfriars, LondonFull Time£36,750 - £42K + Benefits

Talent & Project CoordinatorCoalition Presents

RemoteFull Time or Part TimeUp to £25k