Barcelona Beach Fest will not take place in 2023

Organisers say they have been unable to find an alternative site for the dance event this year after being refused a licence by the council

Barcelona Beach Festival (BBF) will not be held in 2023, promoter Live Nation has announced.

The electronic dance music event, which draws around 70,000 fans to Platja del Fòrum each July, featured superstar DJs such as Marshmello, Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.

However, organisers say the city council has refused to grant the relevant licences to enable this year’s event to go ahead.

“We communicate with great sadness to the music lovers who have been part of this amazing family during all these years, that due to the refusal of the city council of Sant Adrià de Besòs to grant us the necessary licences, and the impossibility of finding another location with the ideal conditions to make possible the celebration of the festival within a workable timeframe, this year the BBF will not take place,” says a statement to fans.

“The whole BBF team is working hard to find a new location”

“During the seven years of the festival we have not created any problem or had any incidents within the community, and we have always respected all safety regulations, as well as the natural environment of the beach.”

First staged in 2014, the festival has welcomed the likes of Avicii, David Guetta, Steve Angello, Martin Garrix, Hardwell, Alesso, Axwell & Ingrosso, The Chainsmokers, Lost Frequencies, Kygo, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens and DJ Snake.

On a more positive note, promoters say they are hopeful of finding a new site to host the event next year.

“The whole BBF team is working hard to find a new location and as soon as we have one, we will let you know,” adds the statement. “In 2024, we will spread smiles again, from wherever it is, so that music will never stop being our best way to celebrate life!”

