ASM Global installs new Utilita Arena Newcastle GM

ASM Global has appointed Caroline Ginnane as general manager of Utilita Arena Newcastle.

Ginnane has been working as the venue’s interim GM, head of sales and marketing, having joined the arena in 2018.

Originally from London, Ginnane emigrated to New Zealand following her gap year working in hospitality and has worked across venues including theatre, arenas, stadiums and large community venues in the UK, New Zealand and Doha.

“I’m delighted that Caroline remains an integral part of the Utilita Arena team, taking up her new role as the venue looks ahead to an exciting 2023,” says Marie Lindqvist, ASM Global’s SVP operations Europe. “Caroline has demonstrated exceptional business acumen and leadership skills, and always works with such positive energy – skills which undoubtedly make her a fantastic fit for this role.

“The North East is an important market for ASM Global – with a busy Utilita Arena and the development of The Sage, and alongside our senior team members like Caroline, we have great confidence for the future here.”

The venue has upcoming shows with the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Peter Kay, Kiss and The 1975.

“We will continue to work together to deliver incredible events for the North East region”

“I am thrilled to be taking on the role of permanent general manager at the Utilita Arena Newcastle as part of the ASM Global family,” adds Ginnane. “I am fortunate to work alongside an incredibly passionate and talented team and we will continue to work together to deliver incredible events for the North East region.”

Ginnane will also drive forward staff development and training, plus supporting the venue’s partners on their charitable giving missions via Food and Fuel poverty and Cash for Kids.

ASM Global will also operate Newcastle Gateshead Quays arena and conference centre development The Sage, which is scheduled to open in 2024 as the centrepiece of a £260 million regeneration scheme.

The venue will support the region’s businesses by unlocking access to new customers and international markets through commercial and promotional opportunities, providing an estimated £70m annual boost for the local economy, creating 2,000 jobs.

