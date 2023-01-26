All Things Live adds Swedish festival to portfolio

The Nordic live entertainment giant already counts BigSlap, Summer On and The Sabaton Open Air among its stable of Swedish festivals

All Things Live is continuing its acquisition spree with the purchase of Sweden’s Amaze Festival.

Founded in 2018, the two-day festival takes place on the picturesque island of Smögen, on the west coast of Sweden, with both international and domestic acts.

Previous headliners include Veronica Maggio, Salvatore Ganacci, Newkid, Otto Knows, Sebastian Ingrosso and Molly Sandén.

The next edition of Amaze Festival is scheduled for 28 July with pop group Bolaget as the first confirmed artist.

“It’s incredibly exciting to take this step together” says Henrik Berndtson, CEO of All Things Live Sweden. “Great live experiences have a home in every corner of our country, we fully share that philosophy. Can’t wait to see what kind of magic we will create together.”

Christian Öster, co-founder of Amaze Festival adds: “Partnering up with All Things Live is a dream come true for us. Our combined passion and experience is a match made in heaven.

“We’ll be able to max out the experience for everyone involved, and us joining forces makes it possible to keep welcoming some of the best artists to Smögen for years to come.”

The Stockholm-headquartered All Things Live Sweden represents more than 80 domestic artists, and owns festivals including BigSlap, Summer On and The Sabaton Open Air.

In the last 12 months, the All Things Live group has acquired Dutch independent Agents After All, Antwerp-based management company Musickness and Italian promoter and agency Radar Concerti – which yesterday announced its first new festival since the ATL acquisition.

Since the Nordic group was founded by Waterland Private Equity in 2018, it has expanded to seven European countries and 19 companies, with offices in Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Brussels, Milan and Amsterdam.

The company’s portfolio ranges from musical productions to music festivals and standup events to stadium concerts, with The Rolling Stones, Eminem, Katy Perry and Rammstein among its clients.

The group, which largely consists of promoters, also includes ICO Concerts and ICO Management & Touring (Denmark), Friction, Atomic Soul Booking and Stand Up Norge (Norway), Maloney Concerts, Monkfish and ROA (Sweden) and Busker Agency in Belgium.

