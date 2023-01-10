Afro Nation announces US debut with Burna Boy, Wizkid

The world's biggest Afrobeats festival will launch in Miami this May, following editions in Ghana, Puerto Rico and Portugal

Afro Nation, the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, is expanding to the US this year with a Miami edition.

Burna Boy and Wizkid will headline the two-day event, set for 27 and 28 May at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Nigerian superstars Rema and Asake, dancehall legend Beenie Man, rising African stars CKay, BNXN, and Black Sherif and French rapper Franglish also appear on the bill.

The organisers say that the Miami edition, like previous Afro Nation events, will highlight the best in Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop, amapiano, and other Black-led musical genres.

Previous editions have taken place in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean since the brand launched in 2019.

Last year, the festival marked its North American debut with Afro Nation Puerto Rico, as well as its return to Portugal for the second time and Ghana, for the first time since 2019.

Afro Nation Miami 2023 is presented by Event Horizon, SMADE, and Live Nation.

