AEG Presents names Rick Johnson SVP, ticketing

AEG Presents has announced the appointment of Rick Johnson as senior vice president of ticketing and revenue, having frequently advised ticketing outlet AXS.

Based in Los Angeles, Johnson will be responsible for overseeing the department under the company’s global touring division and will report to president of global touring and talent Gary Gersh.

“I have long admired the team at AEG Presents and thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with them across countless tours over the years,” says Johnson. “I couldn’t be more excited to join Gary and the global touring team to drive world-class service and results for their incredible roster of artists.”

“He has the experience of building pricing and revenue products from the ground up”

“Rick brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the team,” comments Gersh. “He has the experience of building pricing and revenue products from the ground up and seeing them all the way through to implementation. I’m so excited to welcome him to the company in this critical role.”

Johnson began his career in consulting, spending 10 years at both PwC and McKinsey & Company. In 2010, he pivoted to live music when he joined Ticketmaster as director of strategy, where he co-founded their dynamic pricing business unit Pricemaster.

His track record in the ticketing and pricing industry saw him teaming up with some of the biggest names in live music and sports to help drive ticket sales and generate incremental revenue.

